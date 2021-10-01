Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) and offensive lineman Michael Maietti (55) celebrate a touchdown by running back Tyler Badie (1) during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between SEC rivals at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Tennessee is a 2.5-point underdog. The contest has a 65-point over/under.

Odds for Missouri vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -2.5 65

Over/Under Insights

Missouri has combined with its opponents to put up more than 65 points only two times this year.

Tennessee's games have gone over 65 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 74.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 53.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.7 fewer than the 65 over/under in this contest.

Tigers games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, 6.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65 total in this game is 6.9 points higher than the 58.1 average total in Volunteers games this season.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This year, the Tigers average 17.5 more points per game (38.8) than the Volunteers give up (21.3).

When Missouri puts up more than 21.3 points, it is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Tigers rack up 483.0 yards per game, 158.0 more yards than the 325.0 the Volunteers allow per outing.

When Missouri totals over 325.0 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have five takeaways .

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Tennessee has one win against the spread.

The Volunteers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this season have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Volunteers put up 3.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Tigers allow (32.0).

When Tennessee records more than 32.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Volunteers average 32.0 fewer yards per game (422.3) than the Tigers allow (454.3).

The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .

Season Stats