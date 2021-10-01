The Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between SEC rivals at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Tennessee is a 2.5-point underdog. The contest has a 65-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Missouri vs. Tennessee
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Missouri
-2.5
65
Over/Under Insights
- Missouri has combined with its opponents to put up more than 65 points only two times this year.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 65 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 74.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.
- The 53.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.7 fewer than the 65 over/under in this contest.
- Tigers games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, 6.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 65 total in this game is 6.9 points higher than the 58.1 average total in Volunteers games this season.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.
- Missouri's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- This year, the Tigers average 17.5 more points per game (38.8) than the Volunteers give up (21.3).
- When Missouri puts up more than 21.3 points, it is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 483.0 yards per game, 158.0 more yards than the 325.0 the Volunteers allow per outing.
- When Missouri totals over 325.0 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have five takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Missouri at SISportsbook.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Tennessee has one win against the spread.
- The Volunteers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this season have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Volunteers put up 3.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Tigers allow (32.0).
- When Tennessee records more than 32.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Volunteers average 32.0 fewer yards per game (422.3) than the Tigers allow (454.3).
- The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Missouri
|Stats
|Tennessee
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
35.5
32.0
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
483.0
Avg. Total Yards
422.3
454.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
325.0
3
Giveaways
6
6
Takeaways
5