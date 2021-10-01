October 1, 2021
Missouri vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) and offensive lineman Michael Maietti (55) celebrate a touchdown by running back Tyler Badie (1) during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between SEC rivals at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Tennessee is a 2.5-point underdog. The contest has a 65-point over/under.

Odds for Missouri vs. Tennessee

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Missouri vs Tennessee Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Missouri

-2.5

65

Over/Under Insights

  • Missouri has combined with its opponents to put up more than 65 points only two times this year.
  • Tennessee's games have gone over 65 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 74.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 53.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.7 fewer than the 65 over/under in this contest.
  • Tigers games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, 6.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 65 total in this game is 6.9 points higher than the 58.1 average total in Volunteers games this season.

Missouri Stats and Trends

  • Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.
  • The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.
  • Missouri's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
  • This year, the Tigers average 17.5 more points per game (38.8) than the Volunteers give up (21.3).
  • When Missouri puts up more than 21.3 points, it is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Tigers rack up 483.0 yards per game, 158.0 more yards than the 325.0 the Volunteers allow per outing.
  • When Missouri totals over 325.0 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have five takeaways .
Tennessee Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this year Tennessee has one win against the spread.
  • The Volunteers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
  • Tennessee's games this season have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
  • The Volunteers put up 3.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Tigers allow (32.0).
  • When Tennessee records more than 32.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Volunteers average 32.0 fewer yards per game (422.3) than the Tigers allow (454.3).
  • The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .
Season Stats

MissouriStatsTennessee

38.8

Avg. Points Scored

35.5

32.0

Avg. Points Allowed

21.3

483.0

Avg. Total Yards

422.3

454.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

325.0

3

Giveaways

6

6

Takeaways

5