The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) are massive 18.5-point underdogs on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the No. 23 NC State Wolf Pack (3-1). This matchup has an over/under of 55 points.

Odds for NC State vs. Louisiana Tech

Favorite Spread Total NC State -18.5 55

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 55 points in a game this year.

So far this season, 75% of Louisiana Tech's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.

The two teams combine to score 66.8 points per game, 11.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.7 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 52.0 points this season, 3.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55-point over/under for this game is 8.5 points below the 63.5 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, NC State is 3-1-0 this season.

The Wolf Pack covered the spread in their only game when favored by 18.5 points or more.

NC State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the Wolf Pack score just 1.5 fewer points per game (31.8) than the Bulldogs allow (33.3).

NC State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.3 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 47.2 fewer yards per game (437.8), than the Bulldogs give up per outing (485.0).

In games that NC State totals over 485.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (8).

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has covered the spread twice this year.

The Bulldogs covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 18.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Bulldogs rack up 22.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Wolf Pack give up (13.0).

When Louisiana Tech scores more than 13.0 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 147.2 more yards per game (396.5) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (249.3).

When Louisiana Tech totals over 249.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have five giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have five takeaways .

Season Stats