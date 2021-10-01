The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) are massive 18.5-point underdogs on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the No. 23 NC State Wolf Pack (3-1). This matchup has an over/under of 55 points.
Odds for NC State vs. Louisiana Tech
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
NC State
-18.5
55
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 55 points in a game this year.
- So far this season, 75% of Louisiana Tech's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.
- The two teams combine to score 66.8 points per game, 11.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 46.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.7 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.
- Wolf Pack games have an average total of 52.0 points this season, 3.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55-point over/under for this game is 8.5 points below the 63.5 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.
NC State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, NC State is 3-1-0 this season.
- The Wolf Pack covered the spread in their only game when favored by 18.5 points or more.
- NC State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Wolf Pack score just 1.5 fewer points per game (31.8) than the Bulldogs allow (33.3).
- NC State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.3 points.
- The Wolf Pack rack up 47.2 fewer yards per game (437.8), than the Bulldogs give up per outing (485.0).
- In games that NC State totals over 485.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (8).
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Louisiana Tech has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Bulldogs covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 18.5 points or more.
- Louisiana Tech's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 22.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Wolf Pack give up (13.0).
- When Louisiana Tech scores more than 13.0 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs rack up 147.2 more yards per game (396.5) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (249.3).
- When Louisiana Tech totals over 249.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have five giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have five takeaways .
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Louisiana Tech
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
35.0
13.0
Avg. Points Allowed
33.3
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
396.5
249.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
485.0
6
Giveaways
5
5
Takeaways
8