Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten opponents meet when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska is favored by 12 points. The over/under for the contest is set at 51.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -12 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points or more just one time this year.

Northwestern's games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.9 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is 14.3 points more than the 37.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cornhuskers and their opponents have scored an average of 56.8 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 47.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nebraska is 3-1-0 this year.

This season, the Cornhuskers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 12 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have not gone over any of four set point totals.

The Cornhuskers put up 27.6 points per game, 7.6 more than the Wildcats surrender per contest (20.0).

When Nebraska puts up more than 20.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cornhuskers collect 473.0 yards per game, 76.5 more yards than the 396.5 the Wildcats give up per contest.

In games that Nebraska churns out over 396.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Wildcats have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nebraska at SISportsbook.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has one win against the spread in four games this year.

Northwestern's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Wildcats put up 25.8 points per game, 8.6 more than the Cornhuskers give up (17.2).

Northwestern is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 17.2 points.

The Wildcats collect 58.0 more yards per game (385.8) than the Cornhuskers allow (327.8).

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 327.8 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats