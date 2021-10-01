Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Victory Bell is on the line when the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are massive, 20-point favorites. The total has been set at 72.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Duke

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -20 72.5

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina has combined with its opponents to put up more than 72.5 points only two times this season.

Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 72.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.8 points lower than the two team's combined 76.3 points per game average.

The 55.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17 fewer than the 72.5 over/under in this contest.

The Tar Heels and their opponents score an average of 65.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 55.9 points, 16.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Tar Heels won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 20 points or more.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

This year, the Tar Heels average 11.5 more points per game (37.5) than the Blue Devils allow (26).

North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26 points.

The Tar Heels collect 507.3 yards per game, 87.5 more yards than the 419.8 the Blue Devils give up per matchup.

North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 419.8 yards.

This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Blue Devils' takeaways (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for North Carolina at SISportsbook.

Duke Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Duke is 3-1-0 this year.

Duke's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This year the Blue Devils rack up 9.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Tar Heels give up (29.5).

When Duke puts up more than 29.5 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Blue Devils rack up 544.5 yards per game, 160.7 more yards than the 383.8 the Tar Heels allow.

In games that Duke piles up more than 383.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Tar Heels have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats