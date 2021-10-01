The Ohio Bobcats (0-4, 0-0 MAC) are 9.5-point favorites when they visit the Akron Zips (1-3, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The contest has an over/under of 55.5 points.
Odds for Ohio vs. Akron
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio
-9.5
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points or more only one time this year.
- Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of four games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 32.8, is 22.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 79.8 points per game, 24.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- Bobcats games have an average total of 52.3 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 56 points per game average total in Zips games this season.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio is winless against the spread this season.
- The Bobcats have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.
- Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Bobcats score 13.8 points per game, 30.7 fewer than the Zips give up per matchup (44.5).
- The Bobcats rack up 312.8 yards per game, 138 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Zips give up per outing.
- This year, the Bobcats have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Zips' takeaways (2).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio at SISportsbook.
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Zips have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.
- Akron's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This season the Zips rack up 16.3 fewer points per game (19) than the Bobcats allow (35.3).
- The Zips average 339.3 yards per game, 102.7 fewer yards than the 442 the Bobcats give up.
- The Zips have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (2).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ohio
|Stats
|Akron
13.8
Avg. Points Scored
19
35.3
Avg. Points Allowed
44.5
312.8
Avg. Total Yards
339.3
442
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450.8
5
Giveaways
5
2
Takeaways
2