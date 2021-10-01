Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio Bobcats head coach Tim Albin walks the sideline during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (0-4, 0-0 MAC) are 9.5-point favorites when they visit the Akron Zips (1-3, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The contest has an over/under of 55.5 points.

Odds for Ohio vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Ohio -9.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Ohio and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points or more only one time this year.

Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of four games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 32.8, is 22.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 79.8 points per game, 24.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Bobcats games have an average total of 52.3 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 56 points per game average total in Zips games this season.

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio is winless against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.

Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Bobcats score 13.8 points per game, 30.7 fewer than the Zips give up per matchup (44.5).

The Bobcats rack up 312.8 yards per game, 138 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Zips give up per outing.

This year, the Bobcats have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Zips' takeaways (2).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has covered the spread one time this season.

The Zips have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Akron's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This season the Zips rack up 16.3 fewer points per game (19) than the Bobcats allow (35.3).

The Zips average 339.3 yards per game, 102.7 fewer yards than the 442 the Bobcats give up.

The Zips have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (2).

Season Stats