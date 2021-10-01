Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day takes the field before the start of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Akron Zips on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Akron Zips At Ohio State Buckeyes

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 15th-ranked passing defense will host the No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 10th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Scarlet Knights are heavy, 15-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 58.5 points for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -15 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to go over the current 58.5-point total in all four games this season.

Rutgers' games have yet to go over 58.5 points this season.

The two teams combine to score 77.3 points per game, 18.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 36.8 points per game, 21.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.3, 5.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.

The 48.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 9.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Ohio State has two wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 15 points or more (in three chances).

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Buckeyes put up 29.8 more points per game (43.3) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (13.5).

When Ohio State puts up more than 13.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Buckeyes rack up 559.3 yards per game, 295.0 more yards than the 264.3 the Scarlet Knights allow per outing.

Ohio State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 264.3 yards.

The Buckeyes have five giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has covered the spread every time thus far this season.

The Scarlet Knights covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 15 points or more.

Rutgers' games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Scarlet Knights average 10.7 more points per game (34.0) than the Buckeyes give up (23.3).

When Rutgers scores more than 23.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 351.0 yards per game, 59.8 fewer yards than the 410.8 the Buckeyes give up.

This year the Scarlet Knights have one turnover, five fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats