Two of the nation's strongest rushing defenses meet when the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) take college football's ninth-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 10 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Sooners are double-digit, 11.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 52.5.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -11.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have scored at least 52.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 14.6 points lower than the two team's combined 67.1 points per game average.

The 35.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.0 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 63.5, 11.0 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The 51.6 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Oklahoma has one win against the spread.

This season, the Sooners have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Sooners put up 38.8 points per game, 19.3 more than the Wildcats surrender per contest (19.5).

Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.5 points.

The Sooners rack up 113.5 more yards per game (443.8) than the Wildcats allow per outing (330.3).

When Oklahoma churns out over 330.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Sooners have three turnovers, three fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (6).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has covered the spread two times this year.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This season the Wildcats put up 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Sooners allow (16.0).

Kansas State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 16.0 points.

The Wildcats collect 49.5 more yards per game (345.5) than the Sooners give up (296.0).

In games that Kansas State piles up over 296.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats