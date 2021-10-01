Two of the nation's strongest rushing defenses meet when the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) take college football's ninth-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 10 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Sooners are double-digit, 11.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 52.5.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-11.5
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have scored at least 52.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 14.6 points lower than the two team's combined 67.1 points per game average.
- The 35.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.0 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Sooners games this season is 63.5, 11.0 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- The 51.6 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Oklahoma has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Sooners have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Sooners put up 38.8 points per game, 19.3 more than the Wildcats surrender per contest (19.5).
- Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.5 points.
- The Sooners rack up 113.5 more yards per game (443.8) than the Wildcats allow per outing (330.3).
- When Oklahoma churns out over 330.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Sooners have three turnovers, three fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (6).
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has covered the spread two times this year.
- Kansas State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This season the Wildcats put up 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Sooners allow (16.0).
- Kansas State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 16.0 points.
- The Wildcats collect 49.5 more yards per game (345.5) than the Sooners give up (296.0).
- In games that Kansas State piles up over 296.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (8).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Kansas State
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.5
443.8
Avg. Total Yards
345.5
296.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.3
3
Giveaways
7
8
Takeaways
6