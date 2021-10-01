Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks on during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) will put their 20th-ranked run defense to the test against the No. 21 Baylor Bears (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 6 rushing offense in college football, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Cowboys are favored by 3.5 points in the outing. A total of 47.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma State -3.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points just twice this year.

Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in all four games this season.

The two teams combine to score 68.6 points per game, 21.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.9 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.0, 4.5 points above Saturday's total of 47.5.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 3.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Oklahoma State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Cowboys rack up 10.0 more points per game (25.8) than the Bears allow (15.8).

Oklahoma State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 15.8 points.

The Cowboys collect 372.8 yards per game, 82.5 more yards than the 290.3 the Bears allow per contest.

When Oklahoma State totals more than 290.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (6).

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bears have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Baylor's games this season have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

This season the Bears average 23.0 more points per game (42.8) than the Cowboys give up (19.8).

When Baylor scores more than 19.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears rack up 178.0 more yards per game (489.5) than the Cowboys allow per outing (311.5).

In games that Baylor amasses more than 311.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bears have four giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have six takeaways .

Season Stats