Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) runs at Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Jalen Harris (1) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 41-19. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 opponents square off when the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (4-0, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. Oregon is favored by 8 points. The contest's point total is 57.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon vs. Stanford

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -8 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points only twice this year.

Stanford's games have gone over 57.5 points in three of four chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 67.3 points per game, 9.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47 points per game, 10.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Ducks games this season is 59.8, 2.3 points more than Saturday's total of 57.5.

The 57.5 total in this game is 3.6 points higher than the 53.9 average total in Cardinal games this season.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has one win against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Ducks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 8 points or more (in three chances).

Oregon's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Ducks rack up 38.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the Cardinal allow per matchup (27.5).

Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.5 points.

The Ducks average 21.7 more yards per game (423.0) than the Cardinal allow per contest (401.3).

In games that Oregon churns out more than 401.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Ducks have one giveaway this season, while the Cardinal have three takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has covered the spread two times this season.

The Cardinal have been underdogs by 8 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Stanford's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year the Cardinal score 9.0 more points per game (28.5) than the Ducks surrender (19.5).

When Stanford scores more than 19.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cardinal collect 347.5 yards per game, 75.3 fewer yards than the 422.8 the Ducks allow.

The Cardinal have two giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats