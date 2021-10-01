Pac-12 opponents square off when the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (4-0, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. Oregon is favored by 8 points. The contest's point total is 57.5.
Odds for Oregon vs. Stanford
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon
-8
57.5
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points only twice this year.
- Stanford's games have gone over 57.5 points in three of four chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 67.3 points per game, 9.8 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 47 points per game, 10.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Ducks games this season is 59.8, 2.3 points more than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- The 57.5 total in this game is 3.6 points higher than the 53.9 average total in Cardinal games this season.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- This season, the Ducks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 8 points or more (in three chances).
- Oregon's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Ducks rack up 38.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the Cardinal allow per matchup (27.5).
- Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.5 points.
- The Ducks average 21.7 more yards per game (423.0) than the Cardinal allow per contest (401.3).
- In games that Oregon churns out more than 401.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Ducks have one giveaway this season, while the Cardinal have three takeaways .
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Cardinal have been underdogs by 8 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Stanford's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year the Cardinal score 9.0 more points per game (28.5) than the Ducks surrender (19.5).
- When Stanford scores more than 19.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cardinal collect 347.5 yards per game, 75.3 fewer yards than the 422.8 the Ducks allow.
- The Cardinal have two giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Stanford
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
28.5
19.5
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
423.0
Avg. Total Yards
347.5
422.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
401.3
1
Giveaways
2
13
Takeaways
3