Sep 25, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin rings the victory bell following the completion of the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Villanova 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten opponents square off when the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is favored by 12.5 points. The point total for the game is set at 53.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Penn State vs. Indiana

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -12.5 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have combined for 53.5 points just twice this year.

In 75% of Indiana's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.3, is 7.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 9.2 points greater than the 44.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 53.6 points per game in 2021, 0.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.5 over/under in this game is 0.4 points above the 53.1 average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Nittany Lions have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Nittany Lions score 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 29.3 per matchup the Hoosiers surrender.

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.3 points.

The Nittany Lions average 423.8 yards per game, 86.3 more yards than the 337.5 the Hoosiers give up per matchup.

Penn State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 337.5 yards.

The Nittany Lions have two giveaways this season, while the Hoosiers have five takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Indiana has one win against the spread.

Indiana's games this year have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).

This year the Hoosiers average 14.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Nittany Lions give up (15.0).

When Indiana scores more than 15.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hoosiers average 363.5 yards per game, 36.7 more yards than the 326.8 the Nittany Lions allow.

In games that Indiana amasses over 326.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hoosiers have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Nittany Lions.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats