The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) and the fourth-ranked passing attack will play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and the 23rd-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 3 points in the outing. The contest has an over/under of 58.5 points.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pittsburgh
-3
58.5
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.
- Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 23.8 points lower than the two team's combined 82.3 points per game average.
- The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.7 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 55.9, 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58.5 .
- The 58.5 over/under in this game is 1.6 points higher than the 56.9 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Panthers are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all four opportunities.
- This year, the Panthers average 33.7 more points per game (52.5) than the Yellow Jackets allow (18.8).
- Pittsburgh is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 18.8 points.
- The Panthers average 547.8 yards per game, 241.3 more yards than the 306.5 the Yellow Jackets give up per outing.
- In games that Pittsburgh totals over 306.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Yellow Jackets have forced (8).
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- In Georgia Tech's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Georgia Tech's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Yellow Jackets average 29.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the Panthers give up (23).
- When Georgia Tech scores more than 23 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets average 71 more yards per game (386) than the Panthers allow per contest (315).
- When Georgia Tech amasses over 315 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Yellow Jackets have two turnovers, four fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
52.5
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
23
Avg. Points Allowed
18.8
547.8
Avg. Total Yards
386
315
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.5
5
Giveaways
2
6
Takeaways
8