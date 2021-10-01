Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts on the sidelines against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) and the fourth-ranked passing attack will play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and the 23rd-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 3 points in the outing. The contest has an over/under of 58.5 points.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -3 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.

Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 23.8 points lower than the two team's combined 82.3 points per game average.

The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.7 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 55.9, 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58.5 .

The 58.5 over/under in this game is 1.6 points higher than the 56.9 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Panthers are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all four opportunities.

This year, the Panthers average 33.7 more points per game (52.5) than the Yellow Jackets allow (18.8).

Pittsburgh is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 18.8 points.

The Panthers average 547.8 yards per game, 241.3 more yards than the 306.5 the Yellow Jackets give up per outing.

In games that Pittsburgh totals over 306.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Yellow Jackets have forced (8).

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

In Georgia Tech's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Georgia Tech's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Yellow Jackets average 29.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the Panthers give up (23).

When Georgia Tech scores more than 23 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Yellow Jackets average 71 more yards per game (386) than the Panthers allow per contest (315).

When Georgia Tech amasses over 315 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Yellow Jackets have two turnovers, four fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (6).

Season Stats