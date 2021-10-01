Oddsmakers expect a tight game between Big Ten rivals when the Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Minnesota is a 2.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 47.5 for this matchup.
Odds for Purdue vs. Minnesota
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-2.5
47.5
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
- Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 51.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.9 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
- Boilermakers games this season feature an average total of 58.6 points, a number 11.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 7.6 points below the 55.1 points per game average total in Golden Gophers games this season.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- This season, the Boilermakers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Purdue's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.
- The Boilermakers average 26.3 points per game, five more than the Golden Gophers give up per matchup (21.3).
- Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.3 points.
- The Boilermakers collect 406.5 yards per game, 133.7 more yards than the 272.8 the Golden Gophers allow per matchup.
- Purdue is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 272.8 yards.
- This year, the Boilermakers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (7).
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Minnesota's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year the Golden Gophers average 11.2 more points per game (25.5) than the Boilermakers give up (14.3).
- Minnesota is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 14.3 points.
- The Golden Gophers rack up 344.3 yards per game, 43.3 more yards than the 301 the Boilermakers give up.
- When Minnesota totals over 301 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Minnesota
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.5
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
406.5
Avg. Total Yards
344.3
301
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
272.8
5
Giveaways
5
2
Takeaways
7