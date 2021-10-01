Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) scores a touchdown with a roll into the end zone in front of multiple Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue Wins 13-9. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect a tight game between Big Ten rivals when the Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Minnesota is a 2.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 47.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Purdue vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -2.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Purdue and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 51.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.9 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

Boilermakers games this season feature an average total of 58.6 points, a number 11.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 7.6 points below the 55.1 points per game average total in Golden Gophers games this season.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season, the Boilermakers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Purdue's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.

The Boilermakers average 26.3 points per game, five more than the Golden Gophers give up per matchup (21.3).

Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.3 points.

The Boilermakers collect 406.5 yards per game, 133.7 more yards than the 272.8 the Golden Gophers allow per matchup.

Purdue is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 272.8 yards.

This year, the Boilermakers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (7).

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Minnesota's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year the Golden Gophers average 11.2 more points per game (25.5) than the Boilermakers give up (14.3).

Minnesota is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 14.3 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up 344.3 yards per game, 43.3 more yards than the 301 the Boilermakers give up.

When Minnesota totals over 301 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).

Season Stats