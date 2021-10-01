Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Rice Owls running back Khalan Griffin (6) runs against the Texas Longhorns during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a competitive game when the Rice Owls (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at Rice Stadium. Rice is favored by 2.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 44.5 points.

Odds for Rice vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total Rice -2.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Rice and its opponents have gone over 44.5 points in all four games this season.

Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 34.8 points per game, 9.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 27.8 points lower than the 72.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 51.8 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 8.4 points below the 52.9 points per game average total in Golden Eagles games this season.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has not covered the spread yet this year.

This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Rice's games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.

This year, the Owls rack up 10.8 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Golden Eagles surrender (28.8).

The Owls rack up only 18.2 more yards per game (356.0), than the Golden Eagles allow per matchup (337.8).

The Owls have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Golden Eagles have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has covered the spread one time this year.

This season, the Golden Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Golden Eagles put up 26.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Owls give up (43.5).

The Golden Eagles rack up 195.3 fewer yards per game (266.5) than the Owls allow per outing (461.8).

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over eight times this season, five more turnovers than the Owls have forced (3).

Season Stats