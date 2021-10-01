Oddsmakers project a competitive game when the Rice Owls (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at Rice Stadium. Rice is favored by 2.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 44.5 points.
Odds for Rice vs. Southern Miss
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rice
-2.5
44.5
Over/Under Insights
- Rice and its opponents have gone over 44.5 points in all four games this season.
- Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 34.8 points per game, 9.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 27.8 points lower than the 72.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 51.8 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 44.5-point total for this game is 8.4 points below the 52.9 points per game average total in Golden Eagles games this season.
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has not covered the spread yet this year.
- This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Rice's games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.
- This year, the Owls rack up 10.8 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Golden Eagles surrender (28.8).
- The Owls rack up only 18.2 more yards per game (356.0), than the Golden Eagles allow per matchup (337.8).
- The Owls have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Golden Eagles have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Southern Miss has covered the spread one time this year.
- This season, the Golden Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Golden Eagles put up 26.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Owls give up (43.5).
- The Golden Eagles rack up 195.3 fewer yards per game (266.5) than the Owls allow per outing (461.8).
- The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over eight times this season, five more turnovers than the Owls have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Rice
|Stats
|Southern Miss
18.0
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
43.5
Avg. Points Allowed
28.8
356.0
Avg. Total Yards
266.5
461.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
337.8
10
Giveaways
8
3
Takeaways
5