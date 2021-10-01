Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) is unable to make a catch in the end zone against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the San Francisco 49ers (2-1) the edge when they host the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in a matchup between NFC West foes at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is favored by 3 points. The over/under for the outing is set at 52.

Odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3 52

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have combined for 52 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

Seattle's games have gone over 52 points in only one opportunity this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 53.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is one point above the 51 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

49ers games have an average total of 48.5 points this season, 3.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 52.2 points, 0.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This season, the 49ers have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the 49ers rack up just 2.4 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks allow (26.3).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.3 points.

The 49ers collect 348.7 yards per game, 91.6 fewer yards than the 440.3 the Seahawks allow per outing.

The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has one win against the spread in three games this season.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Seahawks put up just 0.3 more points per game (25) than the 49ers allow (24.7).

Seattle is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 24.7 points.

The Seahawks collect only 18.7 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers allow per matchup (370.3).

When Seattle picks up more than 370.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seahawks have one giveaway this season, while the 49ers have one takeaway.

Home and road insights

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.

The average total in 49ers home games this season is 50.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

Away from home, the Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more.

The average total in Seahawks away games this season is 51.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

