San Jose State vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The New Mexico State Aggies (1-4) are big 27.5-point underdogs on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the San Jose State Spartans (2-2). A total of 51.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for San Jose State vs. New Mexico State

Favorite Spread Total San Jose State -27.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this year.

New Mexico State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in three of five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38.4, is 13.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.1 more than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

Spartans games this season feature an average total of 60.1 points, a number 8.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.9 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has one win against the spread in four games this season.

San Jose State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Spartans rack up 15.6 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Aggies allow (33.6).

The Spartans collect 332.3 yards per game, 126.5 fewer yards than the 458.8 the Aggies allow per outing.

The Spartans have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Aggies have forced (10).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, New Mexico State is 3-2-0 this year.

This season, the Aggies won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 27.5 points or more.

New Mexico State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Aggies rack up 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 20.0 the Spartans surrender.

New Mexico State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 20.0 points.

The Aggies collect only 1.9 more yards per game (347.4) than the Spartans give up per outing (345.5).

New Mexico State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 345.5 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over seven more times (9 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (2) this season.

