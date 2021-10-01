Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

AAC foes meet when the SMU Mustangs (4-0, 0-0 AAC) host the South Florida Bulls (1-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. SMU is favored by 21 points. The total has been set at 68.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for SMU vs. South Florida

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total SMU -21 68.5

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have combined for 68.5 points just two times this year.

South Florida's games have yet to go over 68.5 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.3 points per game, 4.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 57.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mustangs games this season is 68.7, 0.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 68.5.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 13.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

So far this year SMU has two wins against the spread.

The Mustangs have been favored by 21 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Mustangs put up 8.2 more points per game (43.0) than the Bulls surrender (34.8).

When SMU puts up more than 34.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Mustangs rack up 46.3 more yards per game (549.8) than the Bulls allow per matchup (503.5).

When SMU churns out over 503.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Bulls' takeaways (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for SMU at SISportsbook.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Bulls have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 21 points or more.

South Florida has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this season (three times in four games with a set point total).

This year the Bulls put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Mustangs give up (23.0).

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 23.0 points.

The Bulls rack up 110.5 fewer yards per game (331.3) than the Mustangs allow (441.8).

The Bulls have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Mustangs have forced turnovers (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats