Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2), who have college football's 18th-ranked pass defense, play the Troy Trojans (2-2) and their 10th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Gamecocks are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 43.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for South Carolina vs. Troy

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total South Carolina -6.5 43.5

Over/Under Insights

South Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.

Troy has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 5.1 points lower than the two team's combined 48.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 33.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Gamecocks games this season is 51.0, 7.5 points above Saturday's total of 43.5.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 10.7 more than the set total in this contest.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

Thus far this year South Carolina has two wins against the spread.

South Carolina's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Gamecocks score 6.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Trojans allow (15.5).

When South Carolina records more than 15.5 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Gamecocks average 79.5 more yards per game (323.0) than the Trojans give up per outing (243.5).

When South Carolina picks up more than 243.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Trojans have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for South Carolina at SISportsbook.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has one win against the spread in four games this season.

Troy's games this season have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.

This year the Trojans rack up 8.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Gamecocks give up (18.3).

Troy is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 18.3 points.

The Trojans average 45.7 more yards per game (344.5) than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (298.8).

Troy is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 298.8 yards.

The Trojans have turned the ball over five times, five fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats