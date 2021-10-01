The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2), who have college football's 18th-ranked pass defense, play the Troy Trojans (2-2) and their 10th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Gamecocks are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 43.5.
Odds for South Carolina vs. Troy
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Carolina
-6.5
43.5
Over/Under Insights
- South Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.
- Troy has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 5.1 points lower than the two team's combined 48.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 33.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Gamecocks games this season is 51.0, 7.5 points above Saturday's total of 43.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 10.7 more than the set total in this contest.
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year South Carolina has two wins against the spread.
- South Carolina's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Gamecocks score 6.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Trojans allow (15.5).
- When South Carolina records more than 15.5 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Gamecocks average 79.5 more yards per game (323.0) than the Trojans give up per outing (243.5).
- When South Carolina picks up more than 243.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Trojans have forced (7).
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- Troy's games this season have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.
- This year the Trojans rack up 8.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Gamecocks give up (18.3).
- Troy is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 18.3 points.
- The Trojans average 45.7 more yards per game (344.5) than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (298.8).
- Troy is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 298.8 yards.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over five times, five fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats
|South Carolina
|Stats
|Troy
22.3
Avg. Points Scored
26.3
18.3
Avg. Points Allowed
15.5
323.0
Avg. Total Yards
344.5
298.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
243.5
6
Giveaways
5
10
Takeaways
7