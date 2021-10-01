Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New England Patriots (1-2) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 as a 7-point underdog. This game has an over/under of 49 points.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Patriots

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -7 49

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in all three games this season.

New England's games have yet to go over 49 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.7 points above the 46.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 53.2, 4.2 points more than Sunday's total of 49.

In 2020, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all three opportunities.

This year, the Buccaneers put up 17.3 more points per game (34.3) than the Patriots give up (17).

Tampa Bay is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 17 points.

The Buccaneers average 406 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 282.3 the Patriots allow per outing.

Tampa Bay is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 282.3 yards.

The Buccaneers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Patriots.

Patriots stats and trends

So far this season New England has one win against the spread.

New England's games this season have not gone over any of three set point totals.

The Patriots put up 18 points per game, 11.3 fewer than the Buccaneers surrender (29.3).

The Patriots collect 317.7 yards per game, 84.3 fewer yards than the 402 the Buccaneers give up.

The Patriots have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Buccaneers have forced (4).

Home and road insights

The average total in Patriots home games this season is 43.5 points, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 55.0 points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (49).

