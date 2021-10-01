The New England Patriots (1-2) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 as a 7-point underdog. This game has an over/under of 49 points.
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Patriots
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buccaneers
-7
49
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in all three games this season.
- New England's games have yet to go over 49 points this season.
- The two teams combine to average 52.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 2.7 points above the 46.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 53.2, 4.2 points more than Sunday's total of 49.
- In 2020, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Buccaneers have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all three opportunities.
- This year, the Buccaneers put up 17.3 more points per game (34.3) than the Patriots give up (17).
- Tampa Bay is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 17 points.
- The Buccaneers average 406 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 282.3 the Patriots allow per outing.
- Tampa Bay is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 282.3 yards.
- The Buccaneers have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Patriots.
Patriots stats and trends
- So far this season New England has one win against the spread.
- New England's games this season have not gone over any of three set point totals.
- The Patriots put up 18 points per game, 11.3 fewer than the Buccaneers surrender (29.3).
- The Patriots collect 317.7 yards per game, 84.3 fewer yards than the 402 the Buccaneers give up.
- The Patriots have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Buccaneers have forced (4).
Home and road insights
- The average total in Patriots home games this season is 43.5 points, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).
- The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 55.0 points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (49).
