Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel challenges a play during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Gw57294

The New York Jets (0-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. Tennessee is a 6.5-point favorite in the contest. The total has been set at 44.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Titans vs. Jets

Favorite Spread Total Titans -6.5 44.5

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined for 44.5 points only twice this season.

New York's games have yet to go over 44.5 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 30.4, is 14.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 6.8 points lower than the 51.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 51.7 points per game in 2020, 7.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Thus far this season Tennessee has two wins against the spread.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Titans average just 0.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Jets surrender (23.3).

Tennessee is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.3 points.

The Titans collect 54.4 more yards per game (382.7) than the Jets give up per matchup (328.3).

When Tennessee picks up more than 328.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Titans have turned the ball over seven times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (2).

Jets stats and trends

New York has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Jets have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

New York's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.

This season the Jets score 21.3 fewer points per game (6.7) than the Titans surrender (28).

The Jets collect 109.3 fewer yards per game (250) than the Titans give up (359.3).

The Jets have turned the ball over seven times this season, six more turnovers than the Titans have forced (1).

Home and road insights

The average total in Jets home games this season is 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).

This season, Titans away games average 54.0 points, 9.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

