The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) will put their fourth-ranked pass defense to the test against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 6 pass offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Aggies are favored by 7 points in the contest. The contest has a point total set at 46.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -7 46

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 46 points or more only once this year.

So far this season, 75% of Mississippi State's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 46.

The two teams combine to average 52.1 points per game, 6.1 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.1 points per game, 10.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 10.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Texas A&M's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in five opportunities.

The Aggies score just 2.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (25.8).

Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.8 points.

The Aggies rack up 72.7 more yards per game (396.0) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (323.3).

When Texas A&M churns out more than 323.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has one win against the spread in four games this season.

Mississippi State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Bulldogs rack up 28.3 points per game, 19.0 more than the Aggies allow (9.3).

When Mississippi State puts up more than 9.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 136.0 more yards per game (426.3) than the Aggies allow per outing (290.3).

In games that Mississippi State picks up over 290.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (4).

Season Stats