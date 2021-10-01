The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) will put their fourth-ranked pass defense to the test against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 6 pass offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Aggies are favored by 7 points in the contest. The contest has a point total set at 46.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-7
46
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 46 points or more only once this year.
- So far this season, 75% of Mississippi State's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 46.
- The two teams combine to average 52.1 points per game, 6.1 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 35.1 points per game, 10.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 10.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Texas A&M's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in five opportunities.
- The Aggies score just 2.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (25.8).
- Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.8 points.
- The Aggies rack up 72.7 more yards per game (396.0) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (323.3).
- When Texas A&M churns out more than 323.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- Mississippi State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 28.3 points per game, 19.0 more than the Aggies allow (9.3).
- When Mississippi State puts up more than 9.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs collect 136.0 more yards per game (426.3) than the Aggies allow per outing (290.3).
- In games that Mississippi State picks up over 290.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (4).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Mississippi State
23.8
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
9.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.8
396.0
Avg. Total Yards
426.3
290.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
323.3
8
Giveaways
7
4
Takeaways
7