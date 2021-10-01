Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy warms up before their game against the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) the edge when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Texas is favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 65.5.

Odds for Texas vs. TCU

Favorite Spread Total Texas -4 65.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have scored at least 65.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.5, is 19.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 16.5 points greater than the 49 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Longhorns games this season is 57.4, 8.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 65.5 .

The 65.5 over/under in this game is 9.5 points above the 56.0 average total in Horned Frogs games this season.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Longhorns have been favored by 4 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Texas' games this year have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Longhorns put up 21.1 more points per game (46.8) than the Horned Frogs surrender (25.7).

Texas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.7 points.

The Longhorns collect 96.2 more yards per game (487.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (391.3).

Texas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 391.3 yards.

The Longhorns have four giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have five takeaways .

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU is winless against the spread this season.

This season the Horned Frogs score 14.4 more points per game (37.7) than the Longhorns give up (23.3).

TCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.3 points.

The Horned Frogs average 458.3 yards per game, 50.0 more yards than the 408.3 the Longhorns give up.

TCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 408.3 yards.

This season the Horned Frogs have three turnovers, two fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (5).

Season Stats