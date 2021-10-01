Oddsmakers give the Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) the edge when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Texas is favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 65.5.
Odds for Texas vs. TCU
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas
-4
65.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas and its opponents have scored at least 65.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.5, is 19.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 16.5 points greater than the 49 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Longhorns games this season is 57.4, 8.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 65.5 .
- The 65.5 over/under in this game is 9.5 points above the 56.0 average total in Horned Frogs games this season.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Longhorns have been favored by 4 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Texas' games this year have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).
- The Longhorns put up 21.1 more points per game (46.8) than the Horned Frogs surrender (25.7).
- Texas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.7 points.
- The Longhorns collect 96.2 more yards per game (487.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (391.3).
- Texas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 391.3 yards.
- The Longhorns have four giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have five takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas at SISportsbook.
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU is winless against the spread this season.
- This season the Horned Frogs score 14.4 more points per game (37.7) than the Longhorns give up (23.3).
- TCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.3 points.
- The Horned Frogs average 458.3 yards per game, 50.0 more yards than the 408.3 the Longhorns give up.
- TCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 408.3 yards.
- This season the Horned Frogs have three turnovers, two fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (5).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|TCU
46.8
Avg. Points Scored
37.7
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
487.5
Avg. Total Yards
458.3
408.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
391.3
4
Giveaways
3
5
Takeaways
5