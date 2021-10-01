Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (0-4) are big 27-point underdogs on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Toledo Rockets (2-2). The total has been set at 56.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Toledo vs. UMass

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -27 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points or more just one time this year.

So far this season, 75% of UMass' games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

Saturday's total is 13.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Rockets games this season feature an average total of 57 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 58.9 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has covered the spread two times this year.

Toledo's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Rockets average 26.5 points per game, 21.3 fewer than the Minutemen allow per matchup (47.8).

The Rockets collect 151.0 fewer yards per game (382.3), than the Minutemen allow per matchup (533.3).

This year, the Rockets have two turnovers, three fewer than the Minutemen have takeaways (5).

UMass Stats and Trends

So far this year UMass has two wins against the spread.

The Minutemen have been underdogs by 27 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

UMass' games this season have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The Minutemen average just 2.5 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Rockets surrender (19).

When UMass records more than 19 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Minutemen average 32.7 fewer yards per game (305.3) than the Rockets give up per outing (338).

The Minutemen have six giveaways this season, while the Rockets have seven takeaways .

Season Stats