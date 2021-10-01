Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) hits Tulane Green Wave running back Devin Brumfield (6) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulane Green Wave (1-3, 0-0 AAC) are favored by 3 points when they visit the East Carolina Pirates (2-2, 0-0 AAC) in AAC action on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. A total of 64.5 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tulane vs. East Carolina

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tulane -3 64.5

Over/Under Insights

Tulane and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in three of four games this season.

East Carolina's games have gone over 64.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 63.8 points per game, 0.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.6 points fewer than the 67.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Green Wave games this season is 64.8, 0.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 64.5.

In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 6.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Green Wave won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Tulane's games this year have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).

This year, the Green Wave put up 6.7 more points per game (36.5) than the Pirates surrender (29.8).

Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.8 points.

The Green Wave rack up 77.8 fewer yards per game (420.0) than the Pirates allow per matchup (497.8).

The Green Wave have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Pirates have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulane at SISportsbook.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

So far this season East Carolina has one win against the spread.

This season, the Pirates have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

East Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Pirates average 10.0 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Green Wave give up (37.3).

The Pirates rack up 50.7 fewer yards per game (398.8) than the Green Wave give up (449.5).

The Pirates have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Green Wave.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats