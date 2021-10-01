Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery watches a replay during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Cougars (3-1, 0-0 AAC) and the third-ranked passing defense will visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-0 AAC) and the 20th-ranked passing attack on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Cougars are 4-point underdogs. The total for this matchup has been set at 54 points.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Houston

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -4 54

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have scored at least 54 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

Houston's games have gone over 54 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.8, is 5.8 points greater than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.2 points more than the 46.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 58.7 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

So far this season Tulsa has two wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 4 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.

The Golden Hurricane average 9.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Cougars allow (16.3).

Tulsa is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.3 points.

The Golden Hurricane average 489.8 yards per game, 242.3 more yards than the 247.5 the Cougars give up per matchup.

When Tulsa picks up over 247.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have six giveaways this season, while the Cougars have six takeaways .

Houston Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Houston has two wins against the spread.

Houston's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Cougars score 34.5 points per game, 4.0 more than the Golden Hurricane allow (30.5).

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.

The Cougars collect 362.5 yards per game, 32.3 fewer yards than the 394.8 the Golden Hurricane allow.

The Cougars have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Hurricane.

Season Stats