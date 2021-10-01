UAB Blazers wide receiver Trea Shropshire (11) catches a long pass for a touchdown during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.

The UAB Blazers (3-1) are just 2-point favorites against the Liberty Flames (3-1) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The point total is 49.5 for the game.

Odds for UAB vs. Liberty

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UAB -2 49.5

Over/Under Insights

UAB has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points just one time this season.

Liberty's games have gone over 49.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 60.3 points per game, 10.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 36.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.4 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Blazers games this season is 52.2, 2.7 points above Saturday's total of 49.5.

In 2021, games involving the Flames have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 6.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

Thus far this year UAB has two wins against the spread.

The Blazers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2 points or more.

UAB's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Blazers score 26.5 points per game, 11.2 more than the Flames surrender per matchup (15.3).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 15.3 points.

The Blazers rack up 382.8 yards per game, 131.0 more yards than the 251.8 the Flames give up per matchup.

In games that UAB churns out more than 251.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over seven times, five more than the Flames' takeaways (2).

Liberty Stats and Trends

So far this season Liberty has two wins against the spread.

Liberty's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Flames score 33.8 points per game, 13.0 more than the Blazers surrender (20.8).

Liberty is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 20.8 points.

The Flames rack up 91.3 more yards per game (418.8) than the Blazers allow (327.5).

Liberty is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 327.5 yards.

The Flames have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Blazers have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats