Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (4) out runs the tackle of Louisville Cardinals defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole (12) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Navy Midshipmen (0-3, 0-0 AAC) are 16.5-point underdogs in a home AAC matchup with the UCF Knights (2-1, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The over/under is set at 53 points for the game.

Odds for UCF vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total UCF -16.5 53

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have combined to go over the current 53-point total in all three games this season.

Navy's games have gone over 53 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 54.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 62.3 points per game, 9.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 67.8 points per game in 2021, 14.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 43.8 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 9.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has covered the spread one time this season.

The Knights have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UCF's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Knights rack up 11.4 more points per game (44.7) than the Midshipmen give up (33.3).

When UCF puts up more than 33.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Knights average 195.6 more yards per game (553.3) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (357.7).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 357.7 yards.

This year, the Knights have turned the ball over three times, while the Midshipmen have forced three.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has covered the spread one time this season.

This year, the Midshipmen won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Navy's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Midshipmen score 10.0 points per game, 19.0 fewer than the Knights allow (29.0).

The Midshipmen collect 99.0 fewer yards per game (255.3) than the Knights allow (354.3).

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Knights have forced (3).

