The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will put their fifth-ranked run defense to the test against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the No. 25 rushing offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Bruins are favored by 3 points in the contest. The contest's point total is 55.5.

Odds for UCLA vs. Arizona State

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -3 55.5

Over/Under Insights

UCLA's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of four times.

Arizona State's games have yet to go over 55.5 points this season.

Saturday's total is 15.5 points lower than the two team's combined 71 points per game average.

The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.2 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bruins games this season is 65.4, 9.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

The 50.5 PPG average total in Sun Devils games this season is 5.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bruins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

UCLA's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Bruins average 38.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Sun Devils surrender per contest (16.0).

UCLA is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 16.0 points.

The Bruins average 428.0 yards per game, 180.5 more yards than the 247.5 the Sun Devils allow per contest.

When UCLA churns out more than 247.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bruins have three giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have six takeaways .

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has one win against the spread in four games this year.

Arizona State's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Sun Devils put up 7.2 more points per game (32.5) than the Bruins allow (25.3).

Arizona State is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 25.3 points.

The Sun Devils collect 437.0 yards per game, 42.7 more yards than the 394.3 the Bruins give up.

When Arizona State picks up over 394.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Bruins have forced a turnover (6) this season.

