Oddsmakers give the USC Trojans (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) the edge when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Folsom Field. USC is favored by 7.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 51.
Odds for USC vs. Colorado
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-7.5
51
Over/Under Insights
- USC and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in three of four games this season.
- Colorado's games have yet to go over 51 points this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 4.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 47.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 59.5 points per game in 2021, 8.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 48.2 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 2.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
USC Stats and Trends
- So far this year USC has two wins against the spread.
- The Trojans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in four chances).
- USC's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Trojans rack up 32.5 points per game, 12.0 more than the Buffaloes give up per outing (20.5).
- USC is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.5 points.
- The Trojans collect 425.5 yards per game, 69.5 more yards than the 356.0 the Buffaloes give up per contest.
- In games that USC picks up over 356.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over nine times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (2).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- So far this year Colorado has one win against the spread.
- The Buffaloes have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Colorado's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Buffaloes average 13.2 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Trojans surrender (27.0).
- The Buffaloes rack up 152.3 fewer yards per game (239.0) than the Trojans give up per contest (391.3).
- This year the Buffaloes have three turnovers, five fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|USC
|Stats
|Colorado
32.5
Avg. Points Scored
13.8
27.0
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
425.5
Avg. Total Yards
239.0
391.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
356.0
9
Giveaways
3
8
Takeaways
2