Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram (28) gets past the Oregon State Beavers defense and runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the USC Trojans (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) the edge when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Folsom Field. USC is favored by 7.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 51.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for USC vs. Colorado

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total USC -7.5 51

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in three of four games this season.

Colorado's games have yet to go over 51 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 4.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 59.5 points per game in 2021, 8.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.2 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 2.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

So far this year USC has two wins against the spread.

The Trojans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in four chances).

USC's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Trojans rack up 32.5 points per game, 12.0 more than the Buffaloes give up per outing (20.5).

USC is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.5 points.

The Trojans collect 425.5 yards per game, 69.5 more yards than the 356.0 the Buffaloes give up per contest.

In games that USC picks up over 356.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over nine times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (2).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for USC at SISportsbook.

Colorado Stats and Trends

So far this year Colorado has one win against the spread.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Colorado's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Buffaloes average 13.2 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Trojans surrender (27.0).

The Buffaloes rack up 152.3 fewer yards per game (239.0) than the Trojans give up per contest (391.3).

This year the Buffaloes have three turnovers, five fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats