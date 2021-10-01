UTEP vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) strips the ball from UTEP Miners quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (7) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beat UTEP 54-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The UTEP Miners (3-1, 0-0 C-USA) are favored by 5.5 points when they play host to the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) in C-USA action on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. A 48.5-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTEP vs. Old Dominion

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UTEP -5.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points only one time this season.

Old Dominion and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in all four games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 3.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 56.8 points per game, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Miners and their opponents have scored an average of 55.7 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has covered the spread twice this season.

This season, the Miners won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

UTEP's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Miners average 25.3 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Monarchs give up per contest (32.3).

The Miners average 86.0 more yards per game (401.0) than the Monarchs allow per contest (315.0).

When UTEP piles up over 315.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Miners have turned the ball over seven more times (10 total) than the Monarchs have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTEP at SISportsbook.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Old Dominion has two wins against the spread.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Old Dominion's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Monarchs rack up 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 24.5 the Miners surrender.

Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 24.5 points.

The Monarchs rack up 51.5 more yards per game (369.5) than the Miners give up (318.0).

Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 318.0 yards.

The Monarchs have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Miners.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats