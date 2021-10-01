The UTEP Miners (3-1, 0-0 C-USA) are favored by 5.5 points when they play host to the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) in C-USA action on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. A 48.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for UTEP vs. Old Dominion
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UTEP
-5.5
48.5
Over/Under Insights
- UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points only one time this season.
- Old Dominion and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in all four games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 3.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 56.8 points per game, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Miners and their opponents have scored an average of 55.7 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55.5 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP has covered the spread twice this season.
- This season, the Miners won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- UTEP's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Miners average 25.3 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Monarchs give up per contest (32.3).
- The Miners average 86.0 more yards per game (401.0) than the Monarchs allow per contest (315.0).
- When UTEP piles up over 315.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Miners have turned the ball over seven more times (10 total) than the Monarchs have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Old Dominion has two wins against the spread.
- The Monarchs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- Old Dominion's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Monarchs rack up 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 24.5 the Miners surrender.
- Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 24.5 points.
- The Monarchs rack up 51.5 more yards per game (369.5) than the Miners give up (318.0).
- Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 318.0 yards.
- The Monarchs have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Miners.
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|Old Dominion
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.0
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
32.3
401.0
Avg. Total Yards
369.5
318.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
315.0
10
Giveaways
6
6
Takeaways
3