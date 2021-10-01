Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor talks with officials during the second half of Saturday s game with The Illinois fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (0-4) are heavy 21-point underdogs on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the UTSA Roadrunners (4-0). A total of 56.5 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTSA vs. UNLV

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UTSA -21 56.5

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points only two times this year.

UNLV's games have gone over 56.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 0.2 points higher than the combined 56.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 0.8 points under the 57.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 61.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has four wins against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Roadrunners won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 21 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This year, the Roadrunners put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (37.3) than the Rebels surrender (39.5).

The Roadrunners collect 28.0 fewer yards per game (443.8), than the Rebels allow per contest (471.8).

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Rebels have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.

UNLV Stats and Trends

Thus far this year UNLV has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Rebels have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 21 points or more.

UNLV's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Rebels score 19.0 points per game, comparable to the 17.8 the Roadrunners surrender.

When UNLV records more than 17.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Rebels average just 19.5 fewer yards per game (264.3) than the Roadrunners give up (283.8).

UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals more than 283.8 yards.

This season the Rebels have four turnovers, three fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats