Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) runs the ball during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-5) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-3) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 as a massive 14.5-point underdog. The point total is 51 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Vanderbilt vs. UConn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Vanderbilt -14.5 51

Over/Under Insights

Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points just two times this year.

UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 26.7 points per game, 24.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 27.4 points under the 78.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Commodores games this season feature an average total of 51.7 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 4.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has one win against the spread in four games this season.

Vanderbilt's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Commodores average 12.5 points per game, 29.1 fewer than the Huskies give up per contest (41.6).

The Commodores rack up 179.3 fewer yards per game (284.5) than the Huskies give up per contest (463.8).

The Commodores have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Vanderbilt at SISportsbook.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has covered the spread twice this year.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

UConn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Huskies average 22.6 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Commodores allow (36.8).

The Huskies average 208.7 fewer yards per game (219.6) than the Commodores allow (428.3).

The Huskies have turned the ball over eight times this season, six more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (2).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats