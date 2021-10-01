Sep 24, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson looks on from the sidelines against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents meet when the No. 24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0, 0-0 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Truist Field. Wake Forest is favored by a touchdown. An over/under of 62 is set in the contest.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Louisville

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -7 62

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have not yet scored more than 62 points in a game this season.

Louisville and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 70.6 points per game, 8.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 40.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.7 fewer than the 62 total in this contest.

The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 63.9, 1.9 points more than Saturday's over/under of 62.

The 62-point total for this game is 1.5 points below the 63.5 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Wake Forest's games this year have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.

This year, the Demon Deacons rack up 12.8 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinals surrender (26).

When Wake Forest puts up more than 26 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons average only 12.2 more yards per game (430.5) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (418.3).

When Wake Forest amasses more than 418.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Cardinals have forced (5).

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Cardinals average 31.8 points per game, 17.5 more than the Demon Deacons give up (14.3).

When Louisville records more than 14.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cardinals average 65.2 more yards per game (423) than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (357.8).

Louisville is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 357.8 yards.

This year the Cardinals have four turnovers, seven fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (11).

Season Stats