Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs past Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (1-2) are favored by just 1.5 points against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The point total is 48.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Washington vs. Falcons

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Washington -1.5 48

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponents have scored at least 48 points just two times this year.

Atlanta's games have gone over 48 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38.3, is 9.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 14 points fewer than the 62 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Football Team and their opponents score an average of 44.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 49.2 points, 1.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Washington stats and trends

Washington is winless against the spread this season.

This season, the Football Team are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Football Team score 22.3 points per game, nine fewer than the Falcons surrender per contest (31.3).

The Football Team rack up 55 fewer yards per game (318.7), than the Falcons give up per contest (373.7).

This year, the Football Team have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Falcons' takeaways (2).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Washington's matchup with the Falcons.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has covered the spread one time this year.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Atlanta's games this season have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Falcons score 16 points per game, 14.7 fewer than the Football Team give up (30.7).

The Falcons collect 130.7 fewer yards per game (301.3) than the Football Team give up (432).

This year the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Football Team's takeaways (2).

Home and road insights

At home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.

The average point total in Falcons home games this season is 48.5 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (48).

The average total in Football Team away games this season is 45.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

Powered by Data Skrive.