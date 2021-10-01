The Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Reser Stadium. Washington is a 1.5-point underdog. The over/under is 57.5 for the game.
Odds for Oregon State vs. Washington
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon State
-1.5
57.5
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.
- Washington's games have yet to go over 57.5 points this season.
- The two teams combine to average 63.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 18.7 points more than the 38.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Beavers games this season is 64.1, 6.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.
- The 51.2 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Beavers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Oregon State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Beavers put up 20.5 more points per game (38.3) than the Huskies surrender (17.8).
- When Oregon State records more than 17.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Beavers collect 473.5 yards per game, 137.5 more yards than the 336.0 the Huskies give up per contest.
- In games that Oregon State totals over 336.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Beavers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (6).
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Huskies put up 4.0 more points per game (25.0) than the Beavers surrender (21.0).
- Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.
- The Huskies rack up 389.5 yards per game, 20.0 more yards than the 369.5 the Beavers allow.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (9).
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Washington
38.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.0
21.0
Avg. Points Allowed
17.8
473.5
Avg. Total Yards
389.5
369.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
336.0
5
Giveaways
8
9
Takeaways
6