Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) celebrates after a game against the California Golden Bears at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won 31-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Reser Stadium. Washington is a 1.5-point underdog. The over/under is 57.5 for the game.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -1.5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

Washington's games have yet to go over 57.5 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 63.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 18.7 points more than the 38.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Beavers games this season is 64.1, 6.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

The 51.2 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 6.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Beavers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Beavers put up 20.5 more points per game (38.3) than the Huskies surrender (17.8).

When Oregon State records more than 17.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Beavers collect 473.5 yards per game, 137.5 more yards than the 336.0 the Huskies give up per contest.

In games that Oregon State totals over 336.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Beavers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (6).

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Huskies put up 4.0 more points per game (25.0) than the Beavers surrender (21.0).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.

The Huskies rack up 389.5 yards per game, 20.0 more yards than the 369.5 the Beavers allow.

The Huskies have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats