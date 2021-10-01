Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) will put their 25th-ranked scoring defense to the test against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 20 scoring offense in college football, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Mountaineers are favored by 7 points in the outing. A total of 55.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Favorite Spread Total West Virginia -7 55.5

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points or more only once this season.

Texas Tech's games have gone over 55.5 points in three of four chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 15.8 points lower than the two team's combined 71.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 5.2 points above the 50.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Mountaineers games have an average total of 54.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

In West Virginia's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Mountaineers put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (32.5) than the Red Raiders give up (33.5).

The Mountaineers collect just 12.3 fewer yards per game (365.5) than the Red Raiders give up per outing (377.8).

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Red Raiders have forced (6).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

This year, the Red Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Red Raiders rack up 38.8 points per game, 22.0 more than the Mountaineers allow (16.8).

Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 16.8 points.

The Red Raiders average 152.5 more yards per game (460.8) than the Mountaineers give up per outing (308.3).

Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 308.3 yards.

This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over eight times, five more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (3).

Season Stats