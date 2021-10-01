Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (3-1, 0-0 MAC) are touchdown favorites when they visit the Buffalo Bulls (2-2, 0-0 MAC) in conference action on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at UB Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 59.5.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -7 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points only two times this season.

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 60.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 47.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 61 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.3 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has three wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Broncos average three more points per game (27.3) than the Bulls allow (24.3).

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.3 points.

The Broncos average 24.5 more yards per game (397) than the Bulls give up per matchup (372.5).

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 372.5 yards.

This year, the Broncos have two turnovers, three fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (5).

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has one win against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Bulls have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bulls score 33 points per game, 10.2 more than the Broncos surrender (22.8).

When Buffalo records more than 22.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Bulls average 104 more yards per game (408.3) than the Broncos allow per matchup (304.3).

Buffalo is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 304.3 yards.

This year the Bulls have three turnovers, four fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (7).

Season Stats