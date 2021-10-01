The Western Michigan Broncos (3-1, 0-0 MAC) are touchdown favorites when they visit the Buffalo Bulls (2-2, 0-0 MAC) in conference action on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at UB Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 59.5.
Odds for Western Michigan vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Michigan
-7
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Western Michigan and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points only two times this season.
- Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 60.3 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 47.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Broncos games this season feature an average total of 61 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.3 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- Western Michigan has three wins against the spread in four games this season.
- The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7 points or more.
- Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Broncos average three more points per game (27.3) than the Bulls allow (24.3).
- Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.3 points.
- The Broncos average 24.5 more yards per game (397) than the Bulls give up per matchup (372.5).
- Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 372.5 yards.
- This year, the Broncos have two turnovers, three fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (5).
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- This season, the Bulls have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Bulls score 33 points per game, 10.2 more than the Broncos surrender (22.8).
- When Buffalo records more than 22.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Bulls average 104 more yards per game (408.3) than the Broncos allow per matchup (304.3).
- Buffalo is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 304.3 yards.
- This year the Bulls have three turnovers, four fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Western Michigan
|Stats
|Buffalo
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
33
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24.3
397
Avg. Total Yards
408.3
304.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.5
2
Giveaways
3
7
Takeaways
5