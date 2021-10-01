Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) tosss the ball to running back Chez Mellusi (6) during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Badgersvsnotredame 0925211848djp

Oddsmakers project a tight contest when the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin is favored by 2 points. The point total is 43.5.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -2 43.5

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points or more just one time this year.

Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 59.3 points per game, 15.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 33.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.0 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.9 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 11.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Wisconsin has one win against the spread.

This season, the Badgers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Badgers score 19.0 points per game, 7.2 more than the Wolverines give up per matchup (11.8).

When Wisconsin records more than 11.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Badgers average 94.2 more yards per game (399.0) than the Wolverines allow per matchup (304.8).

In games that Wisconsin picks up more than 304.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over nine times this season, six more turnovers than the Wolverines have forced (3).

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

This season the Wolverines put up 19.0 more points per game (40.3) than the Badgers allow (21.3).

Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 21.3 points.

The Wolverines average 454.8 yards per game, 244.5 more yards than the 210.3 the Badgers give up.

When Michigan churns out more than 210.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Badgers have two takeaways .

