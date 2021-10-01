Oddsmakers project a tight contest when the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin is favored by 2 points. The point total is 43.5.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Michigan
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-2
43.5
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points or more just one time this year.
- Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 59.3 points per game, 15.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 33.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.0 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 54.9 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 11.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Wisconsin has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Badgers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
- Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Badgers score 19.0 points per game, 7.2 more than the Wolverines give up per matchup (11.8).
- When Wisconsin records more than 11.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Badgers average 94.2 more yards per game (399.0) than the Wolverines allow per matchup (304.8).
- In games that Wisconsin picks up more than 304.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over nine times this season, six more turnovers than the Wolverines have forced (3).
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- Michigan's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- This season the Wolverines put up 19.0 more points per game (40.3) than the Badgers allow (21.3).
- Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 21.3 points.
- The Wolverines average 454.8 yards per game, 244.5 more yards than the 210.3 the Badgers give up.
- When Michigan churns out more than 210.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Badgers have two takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Michigan
19.0
Avg. Points Scored
40.3
21.3
Avg. Points Allowed
11.8
399.0
Avg. Total Yards
454.8
210.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
304.8
9
Giveaways
0
2
Takeaways
3