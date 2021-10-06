Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons wide receiver Micah Davis (0) is tackled by Florida Atlantic Owls cornerback Zyon Gilbert (24) and linebacker Caliph Brice (9) as linebacker Noah Bush (51) defends in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 MWC) are 6-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup against the Air Force Falcons (4-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Falcon Stadium. The over/under is 47 for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Air Force vs. Wyoming

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -6 47

Over/Under Insights

Air Force has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points only twice this year.

Wyoming's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 21.9 points lower than the two team's combined 68.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 39.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 48.4 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.3 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in three chances).

Air Force's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Falcons rack up 34.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Cowboys surrender per matchup (23.3).

Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.3 points.

The Falcons rack up 109.2 more yards per game (444) than the Cowboys allow per contest (334.8).

In games that Air Force amasses more than 334.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has one win against the spread in four games this year.

Wyoming's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year the Cowboys score 17.9 more points per game (34.5) than the Falcons surrender (16.6).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.6 points.

The Cowboys rack up 82.4 more yards per game (368) than the Falcons allow (285.6).

In games that Wyoming amasses over 285.6 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cowboys have four giveaways this season, while the Falcons have seven takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats