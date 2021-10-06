The Wyoming Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 MWC) are 6-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup against the Air Force Falcons (4-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Falcon Stadium. The over/under is 47 for this matchup.
Odds for Air Force vs. Wyoming
Odds for Air Force vs. Wyoming
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Air Force
-6
47
Over/Under Insights
- Air Force has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points only twice this year.
- Wyoming's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 21.9 points lower than the two team's combined 68.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 39.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Falcons games this season feature an average total of 48.4 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.3 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Air Force has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Falcons have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in three chances).
- Air Force's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Falcons rack up 34.4 points per game, 11.1 more than the Cowboys surrender per matchup (23.3).
- Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.3 points.
- The Falcons rack up 109.2 more yards per game (444) than the Cowboys allow per contest (334.8).
- In games that Air Force amasses more than 334.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have eight takeaways .
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- Wyoming's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- This year the Cowboys score 17.9 more points per game (34.5) than the Falcons surrender (16.6).
- Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.6 points.
- The Cowboys rack up 82.4 more yards per game (368) than the Falcons allow (285.6).
- In games that Wyoming amasses over 285.6 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Cowboys have four giveaways this season, while the Falcons have seven takeaways .
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|Wyoming
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
34.5
16.6
Avg. Points Allowed
23.3
444
Avg. Total Yards
368
285.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
334.8
2
Giveaways
4
7
Takeaways
8