The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's 22nd-ranked pass defense, play the Texas A&M Aggies (3-2, 0-0 SEC) and their 25th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Crimson Tide are double-digit, 17.5-point favorites. The total for this matchup has been set at 51.5 points.

Odds for Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -17.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in all five games this season.

Texas A&M has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69, is 17.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 30.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.7 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 64.1, 12.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The 51.5 total in this game is 0.7 points above the 50.8 average total in Aggies games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 17.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Crimson Tide put up 33 more points per game (45.6) than the Aggies allow (12.6).

When Alabama scores more than 12.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Crimson Tide collect 141.4 more yards per game (461.2) than the Aggies give up per contest (319.8).

Alabama is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out over 319.8 yards.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Aggies have forced (4).

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has covered the spread two times this season.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Aggies average 23.4 points per game, 5.2 more than the Crimson Tide allow (18.2).

When Texas A&M records more than 18.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Aggies rack up 91.2 more yards per game (376.2) than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (285).

When Texas A&M churns out more than 285 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Crimson Tide have forced (8).

Season Stats