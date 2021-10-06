Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (4-0) are favored by 5.5 points as they fight to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. The over/under is set at 49.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in all four games this season.

San Francisco's games have gone over 49.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's total is 12.3 points lower than the two team's combined 61.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 46.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.5 total in this game is 0.1 points above the 49.4 average total in 49ers games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been favored by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Cardinals score 9.5 more points per game (35) than the 49ers allow (25.5).

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.

The Cardinals average 440.5 yards per game, 104.2 more yards than the 336.3 the 49ers give up per outing.

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 336.3 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over four times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (1).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the 49ers.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has one win against the spread in four games this year.

San Francisco's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year the 49ers rack up 5.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Cardinals allow (21.3).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 21.3 points.

The 49ers collect only 18.5 more yards per game (375.8) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (357.3).

In games that San Francisco churns out more than 357.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

Cardinals home games this season average 50.5 total points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

49ers away games this season average 47.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.