The Arizona Cardinals (4-0) are favored by 5.5 points as they fight to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. The over/under is set at 49.5.
Odds for Cardinals vs. 49ers
Over/under insights
- Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in all four games this season.
- San Francisco's games have gone over 49.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Sunday's total is 12.3 points lower than the two team's combined 61.8 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 49.5 total in this game is 0.1 points above the 49.4 average total in 49ers games this season.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Arizona has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Cardinals score 9.5 more points per game (35) than the 49ers allow (25.5).
- Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.
- The Cardinals average 440.5 yards per game, 104.2 more yards than the 336.3 the 49ers give up per outing.
- Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 336.3 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over four times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (1).
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- San Francisco's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This year the 49ers rack up 5.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Cardinals allow (21.3).
- San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 21.3 points.
- The 49ers collect only 18.5 more yards per game (375.8) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (357.3).
- In games that San Francisco churns out more than 357.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (9).
Home and road insights
- Cardinals home games this season average 50.5 total points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).
- The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 5.5-point underdogs or more.
- 49ers away games this season average 47.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).
