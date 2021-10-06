Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards watches game action against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are 12-point favorites when they host the Stanford Cardinal (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 51.5.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Stanford

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -12 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51.5 points just one time this season.

Stanford's games have gone over 51.5 points in four of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 63.4 points per game, 11.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 44.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Sun Devils and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 54.6 points, 3.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Sun Devils have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 12 points or more.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Sun Devils put up 34.4 points per game, 7.6 more than the Cardinal give up per matchup (26.8).

When Arizona State records more than 26.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Sun Devils rack up 38.4 more yards per game (442.2) than the Cardinal give up per matchup (403.8).

When Arizona State totals over 403.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Stanford Stats and Trends

In Stanford's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 12 points or more.

Stanford's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Cardinal put up 11.6 more points per game (29.0) than the Sun Devils allow (17.4).

Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 17.4 points.

The Cardinal collect 348.8 yards per game, 63.8 more yards than the 285.0 the Sun Devils allow.

When Stanford totals over 285.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cardinal have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Sun Devils have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats