Oddsmakers give the Atlanta Falcons (1-3) the advantage on Sunday, October 10, 2021 against the New York Jets (1-3). Atlanta is favored by 3.5 points. The point total is set at 46.5.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have combined for 46.5 points only twice this season.

New York's games have gone over 46.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 31.3, is 15.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 55.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 9.0 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.8 points per game in 2020, 2.3 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.5 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 3.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Falcons put up four fewer points per game (19.5) than the Jets surrender (23.5).

Atlanta is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.5 points.

The Falcons rack up 34 fewer yards per game (319.5) than the Jets allow per outing (353.5).

The Falcons have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Jets have forced (2).

Jets stats and trends

New York has covered the spread once this season.

The Jets have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.

New York's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Jets put up 11.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than the Falcons surrender (32).

The Jets average 107 fewer yards per game (276.3) than the Falcons allow per contest (383.3).

The Jets have turned the ball over eight times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (2).

Home and road insights

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1).

Falcons home games this season average 48.0 total points, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

This season, Jets away games average 43.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

