Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) are favored by a touchdown as they attempt to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 46 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ravens vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have combined for 46 points only twice this season.

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in one game this season.

Monday's total is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 47.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 1.3 points fewer than the 47.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.6, 3.6 points more than Monday's total of 46.

The 46.4 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 0.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Thus far this year Baltimore has two wins against the spread.

The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Ravens rack up just two more points per game (26.3) than the Colts give up (24.3).

Baltimore is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.

The Ravens average 89.2 more yards per game (420) than the Colts give up per outing (330.8).

Baltimore is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 330.8 yards.

This year, the Ravens have five turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Colts.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has covered the spread twice this season.

Indianapolis' games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Colts put up 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 23 the Ravens allow.

Indianapolis is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23 points.

The Colts rack up 32.8 fewer yards per game (326) than the Ravens allow (358.8).

The Colts have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ravens.

Home and road insights

This season, Ravens home games average 53.5 points, 7.5 more than this outing's over/under (46).

Colts away games this season average 44.3 total points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).

Powered by Data Skrive.