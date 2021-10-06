The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) are favored by a touchdown as they attempt to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday, October 11, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 46 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ravens vs. Colts
Over/under insights
- Baltimore and its opponents have combined for 46 points only twice this season.
- Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in one game this season.
- Monday's total is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 47.1 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 1.3 points fewer than the 47.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.6, 3.6 points more than Monday's total of 46.
- The 46.4 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 0.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Ravens stats and trends
- Thus far this year Baltimore has two wins against the spread.
- The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.
- Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Ravens rack up just two more points per game (26.3) than the Colts give up (24.3).
- Baltimore is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.
- The Ravens average 89.2 more yards per game (420) than the Colts give up per outing (330.8).
- Baltimore is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 330.8 yards.
- This year, the Ravens have five turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (8).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Colts.
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis has covered the spread twice this season.
- Indianapolis' games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Colts put up 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 23 the Ravens allow.
- Indianapolis is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23 points.
- The Colts rack up 32.8 fewer yards per game (326) than the Ravens allow (358.8).
- The Colts have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ravens.
Home and road insights
- This season, Ravens home games average 53.5 points, 7.5 more than this outing's over/under (46).
- Colts away games this season average 44.3 total points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).
Powered by Data Skrive.