The Baylor Bears (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's 13th-ranked rushing attack into a matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 13 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Bears are 3-point favorites. The point total is set at 44.5 for the outing.

Odds for Baylor vs. West Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -3 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in four of five games this season.

West Virginia's games have gone over 44.5 points in three of five chances this season.

Saturday's total is 22.5 points lower than the two team's combined 67 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 35.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.5 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 10.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Baylor's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This year, the Bears rack up 19.0 more points per game (37.0) than the Mountaineers surrender (18.0).

Baylor is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 18.0 points.

The Bears rack up 131.8 more yards per game (447.6) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (315.8).

When Baylor totals more than 315.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bears have four giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have four takeaways .

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

This year, the Mountaineers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

West Virginia's games this season have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Mountaineers rack up 12.6 more points per game (30.0) than the Bears allow (17.4).

West Virginia is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 17.4 points.

The Mountaineers collect 377.2 yards per game, 62.4 more yards than the 314.8 the Bears allow.

In games that West Virginia totals more than 314.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Mountaineers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bears have nine takeaways .

Season Stats