Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons head coach Scot Loeffler looks on before a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Bowling Green Falcons (2-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Akron Zips (1-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Akron is a 14.5-point underdog. The over/under is 46 for the outing.

Odds for Bowling Green vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Bowling Green -14.5 46

Over/Under Insights

Bowling Green and its opponents have scored at least 46 points or more only once this season.

Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in all five games this season.

The two teams combine to score 35.8 points per game, 10.2 less than the total in this contest.

The 63.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 17.8 more than the 46 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 51.5, 5.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 46.

The 46-point over/under for this game is 9.8 points below the 55.8 points per game average total in Zips games this season.

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green is unbeaten against the spread this year.

Bowling Green's games this year have not hit the over on any of five set point totals.

The Falcons average 25.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Zips allow (42.4).

The Falcons collect 175.2 fewer yards per game (277.0) than the Zips allow per outing (452.2).

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Zips' takeaways (3).

Akron Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Akron has one win against the spread.

This season, the Zips are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.

Akron's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

This season the Zips score just 2.8 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Falcons allow (21.4).

Akron is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.4 points.

The Zips collect per game (336.8) than the Falcons allow per outing (336.8).

In games that Akron piles up over 336.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Zips have six turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (8).

Season Stats