The Bowling Green Falcons (2-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Akron Zips (1-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Akron is a 14.5-point underdog. The over/under is 46 for the outing.
Odds for Bowling Green vs. Akron
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bowling Green
-14.5
46
Over/Under Insights
- Bowling Green and its opponents have scored at least 46 points or more only once this season.
- Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in all five games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 35.8 points per game, 10.2 less than the total in this contest.
- The 63.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 17.8 more than the 46 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Falcons games this season is 51.5, 5.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 46.
- The 46-point over/under for this game is 9.8 points below the 55.8 points per game average total in Zips games this season.
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Bowling Green is unbeaten against the spread this year.
- Bowling Green's games this year have not hit the over on any of five set point totals.
- The Falcons average 25.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Zips allow (42.4).
- The Falcons collect 175.2 fewer yards per game (277.0) than the Zips allow per outing (452.2).
- This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Zips' takeaways (3).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Akron has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Zips are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.
- Akron's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This season the Zips score just 2.8 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Falcons allow (21.4).
- Akron is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.4 points.
- The Zips collect per game (336.8) than the Falcons allow per outing (336.8).
- In games that Akron piles up over 336.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Zips have six turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Bowling Green
|Stats
|Akron
17.2
Avg. Points Scored
18.6
21.4
Avg. Points Allowed
42.4
277.0
Avg. Total Yards
336.8
336.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
452.2
7
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
3