Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 BYU Cougars (5-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 against the Boise State Broncos (2-3). A total of 56.5 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for BYU vs. Boise State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total BYU -5.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this year.

In 60% of Boise State's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

Saturday's total is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 61.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 42.2 points per game, 14.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cougars games have an average total of 55 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 62.5 points, six more than the set total in this contest.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

BYU's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Cougars average 6.4 more points per game (29.2) than the Broncos allow (22.8).

When BYU records more than 22.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars average just 13.4 fewer yards per game (401.2), than the Broncos give up per contest (414.6).

BYU is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 414.6 yards.

The Cougars have two giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 12 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 3-2-0 this season.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Broncos average 13.2 more points per game (32.6) than the Cougars surrender (19.4).

Boise State is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.4 points.

The Broncos rack up just 0.6 fewer yards per game (378.4) than the Cougars allow per contest (379).

Boise State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 379 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats