The Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) are 4-point underdogs as they aim to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the Carolina Panthers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. A total of 44.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Panthers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have combined for 44.5 points or more only one time this year.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.8, is 3.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.5 points greater than the 43 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 46.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 6.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Panthers put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Eagles give up (26.5).

The Panthers rack up 33.2 more yards per game (387.5) than the Eagles allow per outing (354.3).

In games that Carolina picks up over 354.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This season, the Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Eagles rack up 23.5 points per game, seven more than the Panthers surrender (16.5).

When Philadelphia records more than 16.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Eagles collect 146 more yards per game (397.5) than the Panthers give up per contest (251.5).

When Philadelphia churns out more than 251.5 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year the Eagles have two turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (3).

Home and road insights

At home, as 4-point favorites or greater, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Panthers home games this season average 44.8 total points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Eagles away games this season average 50.0 total points, 5.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

