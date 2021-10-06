The Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) are 4-point underdogs as they aim to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the Carolina Panthers (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. A total of 44.5 points has been set for this game.
Odds for Panthers vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Carolina and its opponents have combined for 44.5 points or more only one time this year.
- Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.8, is 3.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 1.5 points greater than the 43 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Panthers games this season feature an average total of 46.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 50.6 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 6.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Panthers have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Panthers put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Eagles give up (26.5).
- The Panthers rack up 33.2 more yards per game (387.5) than the Eagles allow per outing (354.3).
- In games that Carolina picks up over 354.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- This season, the Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 4 points or more.
- Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Eagles rack up 23.5 points per game, seven more than the Panthers surrender (16.5).
- When Philadelphia records more than 16.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Eagles collect 146 more yards per game (397.5) than the Panthers give up per contest (251.5).
- When Philadelphia churns out more than 251.5 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- This year the Eagles have two turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (3).
Home and road insights
- At home, as 4-point favorites or greater, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- Panthers home games this season average 44.8 total points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
- Eagles away games this season average 50.0 total points, 5.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
