The Ohio Bobcats (1-4, 0-0 MAC) and the 16th-ranked passing defense will host the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 19th-ranked pass offense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Bobcats are 6-point underdogs. The over/under is 57.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Ohio

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Central Michigan -6 57

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan's games this season have gone over 57 points three of five times.

Ohio's games have gone over 57 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.4, is 11.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.2 more than the 57 total in this contest.

The Chippewas and their opponents have scored an average of 57.3 points per game in 2021, 0.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.8 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

So far this year Central Michigan has two wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in two chances).

Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Chippewas average four fewer points per game (27.6) than the Bobcats allow (31.6).

The Chippewas collect 460.6 yards per game, 41.6 more yards than the 419 the Bobcats give up per outing.

In games that Central Michigan picks up over 419 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (3).

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio has covered the spread once this season.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 6 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Ohio's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This season the Bobcats put up 9.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Chippewas surrender (27.6).

The Bobcats collect 341.8 yards per game, 60.6 fewer yards than the 402.4 the Chippewas allow.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Chippewas have forced (5).

