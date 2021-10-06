The Ohio Bobcats (1-4, 0-0 MAC) and the 16th-ranked passing defense will host the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 19th-ranked pass offense on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Bobcats are 6-point underdogs. The over/under is 57.
Odds for Central Michigan vs. Ohio
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Central Michigan
-6
57
Over/Under Insights
- Central Michigan's games this season have gone over 57 points three of five times.
- Ohio's games have gone over 57 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.4, is 11.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.2 more than the 57 total in this contest.
- The Chippewas and their opponents have scored an average of 57.3 points per game in 2021, 0.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.8 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Central Michigan Stats and Trends
- So far this year Central Michigan has two wins against the spread.
- The Chippewas have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in two chances).
- Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Chippewas average four fewer points per game (27.6) than the Bobcats allow (31.6).
- The Chippewas collect 460.6 yards per game, 41.6 more yards than the 419 the Bobcats give up per outing.
- In games that Central Michigan picks up over 419 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Chippewas have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (3).
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio has covered the spread once this season.
- The Bobcats have been underdogs by 6 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Ohio's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This season the Bobcats put up 9.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Chippewas surrender (27.6).
- The Bobcats collect 341.8 yards per game, 60.6 fewer yards than the 402.4 the Chippewas allow.
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Chippewas have forced (5).
Season Stats
|Central Michigan
|Stats
|Ohio
27.6
Avg. Points Scored
17.8
27.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
460.6
Avg. Total Yards
341.8
402.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
419
6
Giveaways
6
5
Takeaways
3