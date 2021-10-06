Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers head coach Will Healy looks at the scoreboard during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte 49ers (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) take the 23rd-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the Florida International Panthers (1-4, 0-0 C-USA), who have the No. 25 passing attack, on Friday, October 8, 2021. The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites. The game's point total is set at 59.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Charlotte vs. Florida International

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Charlotte -3.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Charlotte and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points or more just once this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 59.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.6 points per game, 5.9 less than the total in this contest.

The 59.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.1 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

49ers games have an average total of 58.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 59.5 over/under in this game is 5.2 points higher than the 54.3 average total in Panthers games this season.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte is 3-1-1 against the spread this year.

The 49ers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Charlotte's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The 49ers rack up 26.8 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Panthers allow per matchup (35.2).

When Charlotte puts up more than 35.2 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The 49ers average 92.8 fewer yards per game (410.0), than the Panthers allow per outing (502.8).

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Charlotte at SISportsbook.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Florida International has one win against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Florida International's games this season have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Panthers score 26.8 points per game, the same number the 49ers allow.

Florida International is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 24.2 points.

The Panthers rack up 413.0 yards per game, only 16.4 fewer than the 429.4 the 49ers allow.

When Florida International totals more than 429.4 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Panthers have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the 49ers' takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats