The Temple Owls (3-2, 0-0 AAC) are 29-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup with the No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Nippert Stadium. The total has been set at 54 points for this game.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Temple

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -29 54

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 54 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

Temple's games have gone over 54 points in two opportunities this season.

Friday's total is 11.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 44.7 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 50.6, 3.4 points fewer than Friday's total of 54 .

The 55.4 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bearcats have been favored by 29 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Bearcats put up 8.1 more points per game (38.3) than the Owls allow (30.2).

Cincinnati is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.2 points.

The Bearcats collect 99.6 more yards per game (412.8) than the Owls give up per matchup (313.2).

In games that Cincinnati totals over 313.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

Temple's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year the Owls rack up 12.9 more points per game (27.4) than the Bearcats allow (14.5).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 14.5 points.

The Owls collect 52.9 more yards per game (362.2) than the Bearcats allow per contest (309.3).

In games that Temple totals over 309.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over six times, six fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats